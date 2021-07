BIZARNA OTMICA: Uz pretnju pištoljem i ukrao VOZILO HITNE POMOĆI u kojem se nalazio i PACIJENT

Kako je saopštila policija, naoružani muškarac ukrao je ambulantno vozilo u Hjustonu u kojem se u tom trenutku nalazio pacijent i jedan vatrogasac.

Southwest and Southeast officers just recovered a stolen HFD Ambulance at Southwest Freeway and Weslayan. HFD was transporting a patient to the hospital when a car ran the ambulance off the road and took the ambulance at gunpoint. One firefighter was left on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/Ip5DRcjP5q