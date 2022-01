HRABRA DADILJA KOJA JE SPASILA BEBU PREMINULA: Zauvek će ostati anđeo čuvar našeg sina

Arseli "Seli" Muščemp (52) umrla je pošto je u indukovanoj komi bila od nesreće 20. decembra.

Heroic Brooklyn nanny, Arcellie "Celi" Muschamp, struck by a truck as she pushed a 1-year-old boy she was caring for to safety, died Friday after being in a medically-induced coma since a Dec. 20 crash.