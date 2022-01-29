AKTUELNO

Svet

HOROR U ENGLESKOJ: Tokom svađe nasmrt izbodeni muškarac i tinejdžer

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP/Jacob King ||

Mladić (17) i muškarac izbodeni su nasmrt u centru Donkastera.

Izboden je i 18-godišnjak, koji je zadobio lakše povrede i prevezen je u bolnicu.

Policijska stanica Južni Jorkšir saopštila je kako je do incidenta došlo nakon svađe u subotu nešto posle 2.30 ujutru, piše Skaj njuz.

