HOROR U ENGLESKOJ: Tokom svađe nasmrt izbodeni muškarac i tinejdžer

Mladić (17) i muškarac izbodeni su nasmrt u centru Donkastera.
Izboden je i 18-godišnjak, koji je zadobio lakše povrede i prevezen je u bolnicu.
NEWS: Murder investigation launched in Doncaster— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) 29. јануар 2022.
An investigation has been launched after two men and a teenager were stabbed in Doncaster town centre this morning (28 January). One of the men and the teenager received fatal injuries.
Policijska stanica Južni Jorkšir saopštila je kako je do incidenta došlo nakon svađe u subotu nešto posle 2.30 ujutru, piše Skaj njuz.
