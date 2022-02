EKSTREMNO UZNEMIRUJUĆI PRIZORI!!! Ženi odsekao glavu, pa se sa njom prošetao gradom! (VIDEO)

Neimenovani muškarac ubio je Monu Hejdaru (17) u Ahvazu na jugozapadu zemlje i ona satima nosio njenu glavu po ulicama.

The 17 years old #MonaHeydari who was beheaded in Iran in the weekend by husband as an act of "honor killing".The Sharia laws do not protect women rights in Iran.Previously she had escaped to Turkey but was forced to return to abusive husband. She was forced to marry at 12. RIP pic.twitter.com/qEF9ImXOLn