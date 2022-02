TUGA: Preminuo dečak (9) koji je DANIMA bio zaglavljen u bunaru u Avganistanu! SPASIOCI STIGLI, ALI PREKASNO!

Haidar je u utorak upao u 25 metara dubok bunar u selu Šokak, u provinciji Zabul i spasilačke službe su tri dana pokušavale da dođu do njega.

Haidar, a Zabuli child has died. The Taliban couldn’t save his life. It’s a big listen 4 the Taliban that taking people’s life is very easy, but saving people’s life is very difficult. In the past 20 years, that Taliban took 1000s people’s life including men, women and child. pic.twitter.com/rkD3sYzNOC