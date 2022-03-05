AKTUELNO

Svet

BAJDEN SE OBRATIO RUSIMA: Ne verujem da želite krvavi, destruktivni rat protiv Ukrajine

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP/Alex Brandon ||

Američki predsednik Džozef Bajden obratio se večeras ruskom narodu porukom na Tviteru:

"Ne verujem da želite krvavi, destruktivni rat protiv Ukrajine - zemlje i naroda sa kojima imate tako duboke porodične, istorijske i kulturne veze", poručio je Bajden.

