SRUŠIO SE AMERIČKI VOJNI AVION U NORVEŠKOJ: U letelici bilo četvoro ljudi!

Norveški mediji javljaju da se vojna letelica SAD srušila u severnoj Norveškoj, prenosi Rojters.

A US NATO plane crashes in Bodø, Norway. They were part of the NATO exercise that is taking place in Norway now, Cold Response. The aircraft is located, and there is an ongoing rescue operation in a challenging weather situation. Crew of 4 people, their condition is not yet known pic.twitter.com/ZbbovoEbsl