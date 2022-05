KO JE STVARNO DUH KIJEVA? Oglasilo se i ukrajinsko vazduhoplovstvo - ovo je istina

Ovaj demanti je na svom Tviter nalogu objavio i ukrajinski vojni analitičar Ilja Pomarenko.

Ukraine’s Air Force asks to stop producing stupid fake stories.

Pilot Serhiy Tarabalka was not “the Ghost of Kyiv” and he did not have 40 (!!) air victories. He was killed in combat on March 13.

“The Ghost of Kyiv” is a meme, a collective image of all Ukrainian fighter pilots. pic.twitter.com/UR6mkMCeKY