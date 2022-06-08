'TLO SE JOŠ UVEK TRESE!' Rusiju pogodio snažan zemljotres, jačine 8.4 po Rihteru (VIDEO)

Rusko ministarstvo za hitne situacije izvestilo je o silovitom potresu magnitude 8,4 po Rihteru u jezeru Bajkal, prenosi agencija Anadolija.

An #earthquake with an intensity of 8.3 points occurred in the waters of Lake Baikal in the Irkutsk region. In the cities of the Irkutsk region, it was felt up to 5 points. On the video, an earthquake in an Irkutsk apartment.

There are no casualties or destruction. #Russia pic.twitter.com/Gxp58D69ct