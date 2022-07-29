ŠIRI SE POŽAR U MARMARISU: U toku evakuacija turista iz hotela i vila! POGLEDAJTE SNIMKE

Požar koji je danas izbio u turskom gradu Ičmeler u blizini Marmarisa, počeo je da se širi, a vatrogasci su prinuđeni da deluju iz vazduha i sa kopna.
Vatra je zahvatila hotel, jednu turističku školu i jednu vilu, prenose lokalni mediji.
U toku je evakuacija turista iz sedam vila. U gašenju požara učestvuje 8 helikoptera i pet aviona.
Uzrok požara još uvek nije poznat, kao ni da li ima povređenih.
Strong winds make it difficult to extinguish the fire, which crept up to houses, villas and one of the hotels, the guests were evacuated
Lokalne vlasti navode da jaki vetrovi i visoke temperature otežavaju gašenje požara.
