ŠIRI SE POŽAR U MARMARISU: U toku evakuacija turista iz hotela i vila! POGLEDAJTE SNIMKE

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP/AP Photo ||

Požar koji je danas izbio u turskom gradu Ičmeler u blizini Marmarisa, počeo je da se širi, a vatrogasci su prinuđeni da deluju iz vazduha i sa kopna.


Vatra je zahvatila hotel, jednu turističku školu i jednu vilu, prenose lokalni mediji.


U toku je evakuacija turista iz sedam vila. U gašenju požara učestvuje 8 helikoptera i pet aviona.


Uzrok požara još uvek nije poznat, kao ni da li ima povređenih.


Lokalne vlasti navode da jaki vetrovi i visoke temperature otežavaju gašenje požara.

