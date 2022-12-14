SLIKA KOJA KRIJE TUŽNU PRIČU: Otac i sin se slikali pored crvenog automobila, a sekund kasnije... (FOTO)

Sunčani 15. avgust 1998. godine na severu Irske je napunio ulice, a ništa drugačije nije bilo ni u Omagu.Jedan čovek je svog sina postavio na leđa i odlučio da se slika na asfaltu.

Pored njega je bio crveni automobil marke "voksal", a u pozadini su se videli ljudi koji nisu ni sluteli šta će da se desi.

Just been reminded the Omagh bomb was 20 years ago today. Really grim day. Remember it clearly. This photo is from a camera found in the rubble. The bomb is in that red car, and blew up seconds later. Yer man and the boy survived, the photographer and 28 others didn't. pic.twitter.com/4ShYPr2Z5S