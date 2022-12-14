AKTUELNO

Svet

SLIKA KOJA KRIJE TUŽNU PRIČU: Otac i sin se slikali pored crvenog automobila, a sekund kasnije... (FOTO)

Izvor: Nportal, Foto: Unsplash.com ||

Jedna od najpotresnijih slika krije tužnu priču.

Sunčani 15. avgust 1998. godine na severu Irske je napunio ulice, a ništa drugačije nije bilo ni u Omagu.Jedan čovek je svog sina postavio na leđa i odlučio da se slika na asfaltu.

Pored njega je bio crveni automobil marke "voksal", a u pozadini su se videli ljudi koji nisu ni sluteli šta će da se desi.

