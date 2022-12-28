SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES JAČINE 4,9 POGODIO GRČKO OSTRVO EVIJA: Nakon njega usledio još jedan slabiji potres

Prema navodima Geodetskog instituta u Atini, dubina zemljotresa bila je na 13,2 kilometra, a epicentar pet kilometara istočno od grada Psahne.

Urgent Reuters: A 4.9 magnitude #earthquake shook the #island_of_Evia on Wednesday and was felt in #Athens, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The tremor, with a depth of about 10 kilometers, struck around 1224 GMT pic.twitter.com/Wf9OJnDgyB