SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES JAČINE 4,9 POGODIO GRČKO OSTRVO EVIJA: Nakon njega usledio još jedan slabiji potres

Snažan zemljotres jačine 4,9 Rihtera zabeležen je danas na grčkom ostrvu Evija, a osetio se čak do oblasti Atike, prenosi "Protothema".
Prema navodima Geodetskog instituta u Atini, dubina zemljotresa bila je na 13,2 kilometra, a epicentar pet kilometara istočno od grada Psahne.
Urgent Reuters: A 4.9 magnitude #earthquake shook the #island_of_Evia on Wednesday and was felt in #Athens, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The tremor, with a depth of about 10 kilometers, struck around 1224 GMT pic.twitter.com/Wf9OJnDgyB— Usama Farag (@VOAFarag) 28. децембар 2022.
Evropsko-mediteranski seizmološki centar registrovao je potres od 5,1 stepeni Rihtera, a dubinu žarišta na dva kilometra.
