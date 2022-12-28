AKTUELNO

SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES JAČINE 4,9 POGODIO GRČKO OSTRVO EVIJA: Nakon njega usledio još jedan slabiji potres

Snažan zemljotres jačine 4,9 Rihtera zabeležen je danas na grčkom ostrvu Evija, a osetio se čak do oblasti Atike, prenosi "Protothema".

Prema navodima Geodetskog instituta u Atini, dubina zemljotresa bila je na 13,2 kilometra, a epicentar pet kilometara istočno od grada Psahne.

Evropsko-mediteranski seizmološki centar registrovao je potres od 5,1 stepeni Rihtera, a dubinu žarišta na dva kilometra.

