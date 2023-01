IZGORELI U PROVALIJI: Autobus pun putnika sleteo sa puta i eksplodirao!

#Breaking : Over 40 burned alive in #Pakistani bus crash A passenger bus with 48 people inside exceeded the speed limit and crashed into a bridge support while making a U-turn near Lasbela, Balochistan province in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/dgz26iQ4k7

Nesreća se dogodila u provinciji Baludžistan kada je autobus izleteo s puta prelazeći preko mosta i eksplodirao.

At least 40 people were killed this morning after a bus fell into a ditch and caught fire in the #Lasbela district of #Pakistan's southwestern #Balochistan province. The bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge while it was taking a U-turn near the Chinki stop in Bela area pic.twitter.com/ZVoQXxwYmh