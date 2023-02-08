PONOVO JE SA MAJKOM - Šestogodišnja devojčica spašena iz ruševina 47 sati nakon zemljotresa! (VIDEO)

Tri sata ranije ista spsilačka ekipa izvukla je majku devojčice ispod srušene zgrade.

Once again, another miracle….. a child rescued after more than 40 hours of being trapped under the rubble of her house in the city of #Salqin in the countryside of #Idlib , #Syria yesterday, February 7. #SyriaEarthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/R7kRsNZFEG

Dete je upućeno u bolnicu.

Greek rescuers tried hard to get a young girl out of the ruble alive. They did not manage. Minutes after, they are rescuing her 6 yrs old sister. And they burst into tears. And then applauding. The mystery of life, the power of love. #Turkey, you are not alone! #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/gS26kX6C3t