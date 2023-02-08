PONOVO JE SA MAJKOM - Šestogodišnja devojčica spašena iz ruševina 47 sati nakon zemljotresa! (VIDEO)

Šestogodišnja djevojčica spasena je iz ruševina u zemljotresom pogođenoj turskoj povinciji Adijaman 47 sati nakon što su dva snažna potresa pogodila južnu Tursku, javlja agencija Anadolija.
Tri sata ranije ista spsilačka ekipa izvukla je majku devojčice ispod srušene zgrade.
Once again, another miracle….. a child rescued after more than 40 hours of being trapped under the rubble of her house in the city of #Salqin in the countryside of #Idlib, #Syria yesterday, February 7.#SyriaEarthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/R7kRsNZFEG— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) 08. фебруар 2023.
Dete je upućeno u bolnicu.
Greek rescuers tried hard to get a young girl out of the ruble alive. They did not manage. Minutes after, they are rescuing her 6 yrs old sister. And they burst into tears. And then applauding. The mystery of life, the power of love. #Turkey, you are not alone! #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/gS26kX6C3t— Makis Mylonas (@MylonasMakis) 07. фебруар 2023.