AKTUELNO

Svet

PONOVO JE SA MAJKOM - Šestogodišnja devojčica spašena iz ruševina 47 sati nakon zemljotresa! (VIDEO)

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Tanjug AP/DIA images via AP ||

Šestogodišnja djevojčica spasena je iz ruševina u zemljotresom pogođenoj turskoj povinciji Adijaman 47 sati nakon što su dva snažna potresa pogodila južnu Tursku, javlja agencija Anadolija.

Tri sata ranije ista spsilačka ekipa izvukla je majku devojčice ispod srušene zgrade.

Dete je upućeno u bolnicu.

pročitajte još

IZGUBIO 12 ČLANOVA PORODICE U ZEMLJOTRESU - Suze ovog čoveka govore više od BILO KOJE REČI, jezive scene u Turskoj i Siriji (VIDEO)

#Turska

#Zemljotres

POVEZANE VESTI

Društvo

'SRBIJA JE OD MARTA U OPASNOSTI OD JAKOG ZEMLJOTRESA!' Meteorolog upozorio na CRNE TAČKE UDARA i uporedio sa KATAKLIZMOM U TURSKOJ!

Svet

IZ RUŠEVINA U TURSKOJ IZVUČENA BEBA! Fotografija koja tera suze na oči, pronađene još dve devojčice

Svet

KATALIKZMA I U SIRIJI: Ovako izgleda grad Harem posle zemljotresa! Zgrade u ruševinama! Ljudi traže zatrpane (VIDEO)

Politika

Gašić: Srbija šalje Turskoj dva Specijalistička tima za spasavanje iz ruševina

Društvo

MALI HEROJ SRPSKE POLICIJE U TURSKOJ! Devetogodišnji vatrogasac Zigu OTPUTOVAO da SPASAVA LJUDE IZ RUŠEVINA!

Svet

VIŠE OD 1.800 POGINULIH! Sve više broj stradalih u katastrofalnom zemljotresu u Turskoj i Siriji (VIDEO)