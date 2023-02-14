AKTUELNO

NEVIĐENE FOTOGRAFIJE IZ UNIŠTENOG ADIJAMANA - Zgrade bukvalno progutale automobile (FOTO)

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Instagram.com/mupsrbije ||

Na Tviteru se dele fotografije iz turskog grada Adijamana, jednog od najteže pogođenih razornim zemljotresom.

Na fotografijama se vide zgrade koje su bukvalno "pojele" automobile koji su bili parkirani pored njih.

Donji sprat zgrade se urušio kao palačinka, a gornji spratovi su se obrušili na automobile.

„Staklo na zgradi je ostalo netaknuto. Ispostavilo se da je staklo jače od osnovne strukture“, napisao je jedan korisnik Tvitera.

#Zemljotres

