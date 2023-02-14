NEVIĐENE FOTOGRAFIJE IZ UNIŠTENOG ADIJAMANA - Zgrade bukvalno progutale automobile (FOTO)

Na fotografijama se vide zgrade koje su bukvalno "pojele" automobile koji su bili parkirani pored njih.

Donji sprat zgrade se urušio kao palačinka, a gornji spratovi su se obrušili na automobile.

Adıyaman, Turkey. One of the most damaged by the earthquake cities. The buildings have literally "stepped" onto the cars that were parked nearby. Hundreds of buildings in the city became rubble. 📷: TRT Haber. pic.twitter.com/RdjGhNKNms

„Staklo na zgradi je ostalo netaknuto. Ispostavilo se da je staklo jače od osnovne strukture“, napisao je jedan korisnik Tvitera.

Another impressive visualization of the magnitude of the earthquake which hit Turkey one week ago. This photo taken in Adıyaman shows how the buildings were literally moved onto the cars that were parked nearby



[📷source, Özkan Bilgin/AA: https://t.co/i1Bt7jT6Cd] pic.twitter.com/t4F6hQbCs6