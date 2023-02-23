AKTUELNO

UMRO KOMANDANT AZOVA! Olega izdalo srce, šest meseci bio u zarobljeništvu - PREŽIVEO EKSPLOZIJU U ZATVORU, BRANIO MARIJUPOLJ... (FOTO)

Izvor: Kurir, Foto: Twitter.com/@bober_arkadiy ||

Komandant 1. bataljona Azovskog puka Oleg Mudarak koji se borio u Azovstalju i Marijupolju je preminuo javili su ukrajinski mediji.

Kako navode on je šest meseci bio u ruskom zarobljeništvu, da bi bio razmenjen, kao i da je umro od srčanih problema.

Krajem avgusta internetom se proširila fotografija komandanta fašističkog puka koji je veoma mršav u zatočeništvu, a krajem septembra 2022. Mudrak je, zajedno sa drugim ukrajinskim militantima, razmenjen.

Anton Garaščenko savetnik ministra ukrajisnke policije na svom Tviter nalogu takođe je objavio njegovu smrt i odao mu počast.

