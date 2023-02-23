UMRO KOMANDANT AZOVA! Olega izdalo srce, šest meseci bio u zarobljeništvu - PREŽIVEO EKSPLOZIJU U ZATVORU, BRANIO MARIJUPOLJ... (FOTO)

Kako navode on je šest meseci bio u ruskom zarobljeništvu, da bi bio razmenjen, kao i da je umro od srčanih problema.

Guys now there are a lot of successes of the AFU🇺🇦 on all fronts. But it is thanks to those heroes, those guys who held Mariupol, the heroes of Azovstal. This is warriors from Azovstal, who is currently in captivity, you can see his condition in the video💔 Continue in the com👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/sCICXwco35