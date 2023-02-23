UMRO KOMANDANT AZOVA! Olega izdalo srce, šest meseci bio u zarobljeništvu - PREŽIVEO EKSPLOZIJU U ZATVORU, BRANIO MARIJUPOLJ... (FOTO)

Komandant 1. bataljona Azovskog puka Oleg Mudarak koji se borio u Azovstalju i Marijupolju je preminuo javili su ukrajinski mediji.
Kako navode on je šest meseci bio u ruskom zarobljeništvu, da bi bio razmenjen, kao i da je umro od srčanih problema.
Guys now there are a lot of successes of the AFU🇺🇦 on all fronts. But it is thanks to those heroes, those guys who held Mariupol, the heroes of Azovstal. This is warriors from Azovstal, who is currently in captivity, you can see his condition in the video💔 Continue in the com👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/sCICXwco35— Mr. Arkadiy 🇺🇦 ✙ 🇬🇧 (@bober_arkadiy) 09. септембар 2022.
Krajem avgusta internetom se proširila fotografija komandanta fašističkog puka koji je veoma mršav u zatočeništvu, a krajem septembra 2022. Mudrak je, zajedno sa drugim ukrajinskim militantima, razmenjen.
Oleh Mudrak, commander of Azov's 1st Battalion, defended Azovstal. Then he went through 6 months of Russian captivity.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) 22. фебруар 2023.
Today his heart stopped beating. His nephew wrote: "Oleh lit up the hearts of everyone around him."
RIP, Hero.
Photos: before and in Russian captivity. pic.twitter.com/jPVDB9JqZ7
Anton Garaščenko savetnik ministra ukrajisnke policije na svom Tviter nalogu takođe je objavio njegovu smrt i odao mu počast.
Autor: