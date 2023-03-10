SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES: Južna Amerika se dobro tresla, zabeležena magnituda 5,9 stepeni po Rihteru

Zemljotres magnitude 5,9 stepeni po Rihterovoj skali pogodio je danas sever Kolumbije, saopštio je Evropsko-mediteranski seizmološki centar /EMSC/.
U saopštenju se navodi da je epicentar potresa bio na dubini od 90 kilometara.
EMSC ističe da je potres bio 33 kilometra jugoistočno od oblasti Floridablanka, prenosi Rojters.
👉#Earthquakes cannot be predicted. For an #earthquake prediction to be meaningful, it has to specify a time, location & magnitude range that is unlikely to occur randomly. This is currently impossible. Learn more in this video from @EarthScope_sci👇https://t.co/lAvmu75M4T— EMSC (@LastQuake) 10. март 2023.
