AKTUELNO

Svet

SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES: Južna Amerika se dobro tresla, zabeležena magnituda 5,9 stepeni po Rihteru

Izvor: Novosti, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Zemljotres magnitude 5,9 stepeni po Rihterovoj skali pogodio je danas sever Kolumbije, saopštio je Evropsko-mediteranski seizmološki centar /EMSC/.

U saopštenju se navodi da je epicentar potresa bio na dubini od 90 kilometara.

EMSC ističe da je potres bio 33 kilometra jugoistočno od oblasti Floridablanka, prenosi Rojters.

Autor:

POVEZANE VESTI

Svet

Snažan zemljoters jačine 5,9 stepeni pogodio region Istočne Nove Gvineje

Svet

ZATRESLO SE I TLO AMERIKE! Registrovan zemljotres jačine 5,6 stepeni po Rihteru

Društvo

OSETIO SE SNAŽAN POTRES - Zemljotres jačine 6 stepeni po Rihteru pogodio Filipine

Svet

SNAŽAN POTRES POGODIO ARGENTINU: Zemljotres od 6,3 Rihtera prodrmao Gaučose

Svet

SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO FILIPINE: Izmeren potres jačine 5,4 stepeni Rihtera

Svet

Zemljotres jačine 5,5 stepeni pogodio Indoneziju