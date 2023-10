NAŠA KUĆA GORI: Devojka iz Gaze pokazala kako je izgubila krov nad glavom - ZVUK BOMBI JE NAJGORI! (VIDEO)

Palestinian documents her family’s apartment block getting bombed. A young woman in Gaza documents her family’s apartment block getting bombed on the third night of fighting between the Israeli army and Palestinian fighters, amidst Israel’s relentless bombardment of the enclave, described by residents as an “unimaginable massacre”. The Gaza Strip, an area of about 365 square km, is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, which has been under an Israeli-led blockade since 2007. Israel’s targets on Monday included hospitals, universities, mosques, a UN school sheltering displaced people, banks, telecommunication companies, and residential towers, among other civilian infrastructure #Gaza #journalist #blogger #israel #israeliairstrikes #israelgaza #foryou #fyp