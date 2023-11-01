AKTUELNO

Svet

UŽAS KOD POPULARNE PLAŽE: Surfer nestao posle napada ajkule duge četiri metra na južnoj obali Australije

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Australijska policija saopštila je jutros da je 55-godišnji surfer nestao posle napada ajkule kod južne obale te zemlje.

Napad ajkule se dogodio kod plaže Granits, popularnog mesta za surfere u državi Južna Australija.

Telo muškarca još nije pronađeno i potraga se nastavlja, navodi se u saopštenju policije.

Svedoci su izjavili policiji da je ajkula dugačka oko četiri metra.

Autor:

POVEZANE VESTI

Svet

RACIJE NA ZAPADNOJ OBALI: Uhapšeno 58 pripadnika Hamasa

Svet

PUCNJAVA U BEČU - Više osoba ranjeno! Policija privela četiri Bosanca (FOTO+VIDEO)

Svet

NAPADAČU iz Brisela ODBIJEN zahtev za AZIL pre 3 godine: Trebalo je da ga DEPORTUJU, ali je - NESTAO!

Hronika

LANČANI SUDAR KOD PUPINOVOG MOSTA - U nesreći učestvovala četiri vozila

Region

Užas kod Međugorja: Beživotno telo hrvatskog državljanina nađeno na Brdu ukazanja

Hronika

PUCNJAVA NA PIJACI U VUČITRNU: Jedna osoba ubijena, dve ranjene