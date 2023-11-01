UŽAS KOD POPULARNE PLAŽE: Surfer nestao posle napada ajkule duge četiri metra na južnoj obali Australije

Australijska policija saopštila je jutros da je 55-godišnji surfer nestao posle napada ajkule kod južne obale te zemlje.

Napad ajkule se dogodio kod plaže Granits, popularnog mesta za surfere u državi Južna Australija.

The search for a surfer taken by a great white shark at Granite Rock off the state's west coast has been called off for the day. The tragedy has prompted fresh calls for authorities to tag the predators in South Australian waters. https://t.co/rkt1xLUzhO @laurenrose7 pic.twitter.com/nu8DLCwR3S