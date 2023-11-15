AKTUELNO

IZRAELCI ZAVRŠILI RACIJU U NAJVEĆOJ BOLNICI U GAZI: Pronašli smo oružje i vojnu opremu Hamasa! Ovo su dokazi! (VIDEO)

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Twitter.com ||

Jerusalem Post izveštava da su izraelske odbrambene snage (IDF) pronašle "oružje i tehnološku opremu" koje pripadaju Hamasu tokom racije u sredu na bolnicu aL Šifa u gradu Gazi.

List je objavio fotografiju pripisanu IDF-u na kojoj se vide granate, municija, komunikaciona oprema i drugi predmeti koji se navodno nalaze u bolnici.

