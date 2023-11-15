IZRAELCI ZAVRŠILI RACIJU U NAJVEĆOJ BOLNICI U GAZI: Pronašli smo oružje i vojnu opremu Hamasa! Ovo su dokazi! (VIDEO)

Jerusalem Post izveštava da su izraelske odbrambene snage (IDF) pronašle "oružje i tehnološku opremu" koje pripadaju Hamasu tokom racije u sredu na bolnicu aL Šifa u gradu Gazi.

List je objavio fotografiju pripisanu IDF-u na kojoj se vide granate, municija, komunikaciona oprema i drugi predmeti koji se navodno nalaze u bolnici.

The @IDF says it found weapons and technological equipment belonging to the #Hamas terrorist group in the Shifa hospital today. https://t.co/B8GMD4hbL6

IDF releases evidence of Hamas weapons found inside Shifa Hospital's MRI center, during the raid by the elite Shaldag unit and other forces of the 36th Division inside the medical center today. pic.twitter.com/HrtzHmpELR