STRAHOVIT ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO FILIPINE - Izdato upozorenje na cunami

Snažan zemljotres jačine 6,7 stepeni Rihterove skale pogodio je Filipine, javlja EMSC.

Nakon snažnog potresa, izdato je upozorenje na cunami.

- Udaljite se od obale i idite na viša mesta - stoji u upozorenju na cunami.

#Earthquake (#lindol) possibly felt 1 min 31 sec ago in #Philippines. Felt it? Tell us via:

📱https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL

🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th

🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t

⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/yysxeKxFNH