STRAHOVIT ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO FILIPINE - Izdato upozorenje na cunami

Snažan zemljotres jačine 6,7 stepeni Rihterove skale pogodio je Filipine, javlja EMSC.
Nakon snažnog potresa, izdato je upozorenje na cunami.
- Udaljite se od obale i idite na viša mesta - stoji u upozorenju na cunami.
#Earthquake (#lindol) possibly felt 1 min 31 sec ago in #Philippines. Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) 17. новембар 2023.
📱https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/yysxeKxFNH
Zemljotres je zabeležen na Mindanau, drugom najvećem ostrvu na Filipinima.
Potres je zabeležen na dubini od 78 kilometara.
‼🌊TSUNAMI ALERT— EMSC (@LastQuake) 17. новембар 2023.
Following the #earthquake (#lindol) M7.0 occurred 27 km S of #Glan (#Philippines) 11 min ago (local time 16:14:12). Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities' directives. Updates at the links provided below👇 pic.twitter.com/d2RIWvT1YY
Za sada nema informacije o povređenima ili materijalnoj šteti.