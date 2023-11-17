AKTUELNO

STRAHOVIT ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO FILIPINE - Izdato upozorenje na cunami

Izvor: Telegraf, Foto: Tanjug AP/Slamet Riyadi ||

Snažan zemljotres jačine 6,7 stepeni Rihterove skale pogodio je Filipine, javlja EMSC.

Nakon snažnog potresa, izdato je upozorenje na cunami.

- Udaljite se od obale i idite na viša mesta - stoji u upozorenju na cunami.

Zemljotres je zabeležen na Mindanau, drugom najvećem ostrvu na Filipinima.

Potres je zabeležen na dubini od 78 kilometara.

Za sada nema informacije o povređenima ili materijalnoj šteti.

