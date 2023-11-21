PUCNJAVA U SAD! Jedna osoba poginula, tri povređene u prodavnici Volmart u Ohaju

Najmanje jedna osoba je poginula, a tri su povređene u pucnjavi u prodavnici Volmart u Biverkriku, u američkoj državi Ohajo, javila je televizija WHIO.
Svedoci su rekli da je čovek otvorio vatru iz jurišne puške.
Troje povređenih je prebačeno u obližnju bolnicu.
Policija Biverkrika saopštila je da je reagovala na pucnjavu i da više nema pretnji po bezbednost, preneo je Rojters.
UPDATE: There is no active threat. A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began firing a gun, injuring four people. The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.— Beavercreek PD (@beavercreekohpd) 21. новембар 2023.
Biverkrik je grad sa oko 46.000 stanovnika, a nalazi se istočno od Dejtona.
UPDATE: There is no active threat. A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began firing a gun, injuring four people. The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.— Beavercreek PD (@beavercreekohpd) 21. новембар 2023.
Autor: