PUCNJAVA U SAD! Jedna osoba poginula, tri povređene u prodavnici Volmart u Ohaju

Najmanje jedna osoba je poginula, a tri su povređene u pucnjavi u prodavnici Volmart u Biverkriku, u američkoj državi Ohajo, javila je televizija WHIO.

Svedoci su rekli da je čovek otvorio vatru iz jurišne puške.

Troje povređenih je prebačeno u obližnju bolnicu.

Policija Biverkrika saopštila je da je reagovala na pucnjavu i da više nema pretnji po bezbednost, preneo je Rojters.

UPDATE: There is no active threat. A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began firing a gun, injuring four people. The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.