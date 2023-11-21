AKTUELNO

Svet

PUCNJAVA U SAD! Jedna osoba poginula, tri povređene u prodavnici Volmart u Ohaju

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Tanjug AP/John Minchillo ||

Najmanje jedna osoba je poginula, a tri su povređene u pucnjavi u prodavnici Volmart u Biverkriku, u američkoj državi Ohajo, javila je televizija WHIO.

Svedoci su rekli da je čovek otvorio vatru iz jurišne puške.

Troje povređenih je prebačeno u obližnju bolnicu.

Policija Biverkrika saopštila je da je reagovala na pucnjavu i da više nema pretnji po bezbednost, preneo je Rojters.

Biverkrik je grad sa oko 46.000 stanovnika, a nalazi se istočno od Dejtona.

Autor:

POVEZANE VESTI

Svet

STRAVIČAN POKOLJ! Muškarac ubio tri žene i devojčicu, u toku velika potera u Memfisu

Svet

Prevrnuo se čamac sa migrantima u Egejskom moru - Jedna osoba poginula

Beograd

NOĆ U BEOGRADU: Jedna saobraćajna nesreća, jedna osoba lakše povređena

Svet

Nesreća u rudniku Omčak u Rusiji - Poginula dva radnika

Svet

SUKOB NAVIJAČA I POLICIJE U BUGARSKOJ - Najmanje 12 osoba povređeno u Sofiji

Hronika

PET OSOBA TEŠKO POVREĐENO! Hitna pomoć nakon stravičnog sudara vozova kod Odžaka: Mladić prebačen u bolnicu u Novom Sadu