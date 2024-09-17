AKTUELNO

Svet

Neverovatni snimci: Stotine boraca Hezbolaha povređeno nakon eksplozija pejdžera u navodnom izraelskom napadu

Izvor: Telegraf, Foto: Tanjug/AP/Hussein Malla ||

Stotine boraca Hezbolaha je povređeno nakon što su prenosivi pejdžeri, koje koriste operativci Hezbolaha, eksplodirali u bejrutskoj četvrti Dahije, prenosi novinska agencija Reuters, pozivajući se na neimenovani bezbednosni izvor.

Bezbednosni izvor dodaje da su uređaji eksplodirali i na jugu Libana.

Navodno su komunikacioni uređaji detonirali nakon što ih je hakovala izraelska strana.

Izrael nije komentarisao incident.

Autor: Dubravka Bošković

#Hezbolah

