SZO: Poslednja funkcionalna bolnica u Gazi i dalje pod opsadom

Svetska zdravstvena organizacija (SZO) saopštila je da je "Kamal Advan" poslednja funkcionalna bolnica u severnoj Gazi i dalje "pod opsadom", ali da su uspeli da stupe u kontakt sa osobljem, od kojih je četvoro povređeno.

- Još 44 zdravstvena radnika su pritvorena, a četiri ambulantna vozila su oštećena", - naveo je generalni direktor SZO Tedros Gebrejesus na Iksu.

Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza is still under siege, but we managed to get in touch with the staff. Three health workers and another employee have been injured, 44 health workers have been detained and four ambulances damaged. Around 600 patients, health workers and…