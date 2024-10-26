AKTUELNO

SZO: Poslednja funkcionalna bolnica u Gazi i dalje pod opsadom

Izvor: Novosti online, Foto: Tanjug AP ||

Svetska zdravstvena organizacija (SZO) saopštila je da je "Kamal Advan" poslednja funkcionalna bolnica u severnoj Gazi i dalje "pod opsadom", ali da su uspeli da stupe u kontakt sa osobljem, od kojih je četvoro povređeno.

- Još 44 zdravstvena radnika su pritvorena, a četiri ambulantna vozila su oštećena", - naveo je generalni direktor SZO Tedros Gebrejesus na Iksu.

Autor: Aleksandra Aras

