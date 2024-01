OVO NEMA NIGDE NA SVETU! Obišla je više od 100 zemalja, a u Srbiji doživela što nigde nije

let me start off by saying I am fortunate when I travel & haven't had that many real issues. but anyone who travels is wary of pickpockets, scammers & most women are wary in any new environment. since coming to Serbia, I have been SHOCKED at how freely I can roam around. how children are safe to walk on their own to school, even at a young age. how there is no harassment, no one trying to follow you around to sell you things, no uncomfortableness. #serbia🇷🇸 #culturaldifferences #solotravelgirl