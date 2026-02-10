AKTUELNO

SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO SEVERNU MAKEDONIJU: Osetio se i u OVIM gradovima Srbije

Zemljotres od 5 stepeni pogodio je večeras Severnu Makedoniju, a prema tvrdnjama građana osetio se čak i u Beogradu.

Zemljotres se osetio i u Leskovcu, Nišu, Gnjilanu...

Na sajtu EMSC se navodi da je potres zabeležen u 21:05 na 15 km od Tetova, na dubini od pet kilometara.

Najnovije oglašavanje RHMZ-a: Noć pred nama sa padavinama, u jednom delu Srbije sneg će napraviti haos

