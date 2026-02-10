SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO SEVERNU MAKEDONIJU: Osetio se i u OVIM gradovima Srbije

Zemljotres od 5 stepeni pogodio je večeras Severnu Makedoniju, a prema tvrdnjama građana osetio se čak i u Beogradu.
Zemljotres se osetio i u Leskovcu, Nišu, Gnjilanu...
#Earthquake (#земјотрес) possibly felt 19 sec ago in #RepublicofNorthMacedonia. Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) 10. фебруар 2026.
📱https://t.co/QMSpuj6Z2H
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/qZHwpGNYA2
Na sajtu EMSC se navodi da je potres zabeležen u 21:05 na 15 km od Tetova, na dubini od pet kilometara.
Autor: Marija Radić