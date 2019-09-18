AKTUELNO

Evo šta stjuardese rade kad ih niko ne gleda (FOTO)

Izvor: Telegraf.rs

Iako rade naporno po ceo dan, stjuardese ipak uspevaju da pronađu vreme za sebe. Da su čak spremne da se podvrgnu zanimljivom trenut potvrđeuje i to što na Instagram ojavljuju sve veći broj fotografija.

Na njima su u opuštenom izdanju i one su nastale baš onda kada misle da niko ne gleda.

Navodno je cilj ovog trenda pokazati svetu da su one mnogo više od uslužnih i lepih lica koja nam se smeškaju za vreme putovanja avionom, ali moramo priznati da su neke poze prilično neverovatne i teško da se baš tako opuštaju u privatnom životu.

Kako to izgleda pogledajte u nastavku teksta.

View this post on Instagram

𝐀 𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐠 & 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟~ .................................. . . . . 2 FLAT TIRES & I STILL MADE IT TO WORK!!! #breathe #miracles happen! (Way to finish 2019) #stewardess on #coffee #break #firstbreak #lol #galleygirl #timetomakethedonuts 🍩 where is my @dunkindonuts_usa 😵☕️ #needcaffiene #crew #crewlife #lovewhatyoudo #cabincrew #bonvoyage #jfk #lax #allforthegram 💥👈🏽💥 #vacation much needed #backtowork #2020vision 👀 #ootd #office #fashion #attitudeofgratitude #grateful 💥💥💥 PS- I’m missing my #workwife @skygators 🤍🤍🤍

A post shared by 🖤 🅢 🅚 🅨 🅒 🅤 🅣 🅘 🅔 🖤 (@skycutie) on

View this post on Instagram

Ready for takeoff ✈️

A post shared by Christena Rose (@christena_rose) on

'