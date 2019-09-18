Evo šta stjuardese rade kad ih niko ne gleda (FOTO)

Iako rade naporno po ceo dan, stjuardese ipak uspevaju da pronađu vreme za sebe. Da su čak spremne da se podvrgnu zanimljivom trenut potvrđeuje i to što na Instagram ojavljuju sve veći broj fotografija.
Na njima su u opuštenom izdanju i one su nastale baš onda kada misle da niko ne gleda.
Navodno je cilj ovog trenda pokazati svetu da su one mnogo više od uslužnih i lepih lica koja nam se smeškaju za vreme putovanja avionom, ali moramo priznati da su neke poze prilično neverovatne i teško da se baš tako opuštaju u privatnom životu.
Kako to izgleda pogledajte u nastavku teksta.
View this post on Instagram
𝐀 𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐠 & 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟~ .................................. . . . . 2 FLAT TIRES & I STILL MADE IT TO WORK!!! #breathe #miracles happen! (Way to finish 2019) #stewardess on #coffee #break #firstbreak #lol #galleygirl #timetomakethedonuts 🍩 where is my @dunkindonuts_usa 😵☕️ #needcaffiene #crew #crewlife #lovewhatyoudo #cabincrew #bonvoyage #jfk #lax #allforthegram 💥👈🏽💥 #vacation much needed #backtowork #2020vision 👀 #ootd #office #fashion #attitudeofgratitude #grateful 💥💥💥 PS- I’m missing my #workwife @skygators 🤍🤍🤍
View this post on Instagram
Guess who’s the Captain on today’s flight? 🛫 Please sit back, relax & enjoy your flight to paradise! 🏝 . . . #TravelTuesday #ReadyForTakeoff #FlyDeltaJets #KeepClimbing #Delta #DeltaProud #FlightAttendant #FlightAttendantLife #AviationLovers #AroundTheWorld #LuggageLife #Wanderlust #CabinCrew #Travel #NonRevLife #WomenInAviation #GirlsLoveTravel #Georgia #Atlanta #MissInternational #MissInternational2020 #MissIntl2020 #IntlPageants #MissGeorgiaIntl #MissGAIntl #MissGeorgia
View this post on Instagram
“Come fly with me, we'll fly, we'll fly away...”🎵🎶🎵🎶 #traveling #travelers #travelbug #travelholic #travelgram #travelinggram #travelphotography #exploring #explorer #wanderer #wanderlust #doyoutravel #goexplore #travelmore #lovetotravel #wonderfulplaces #roamtheplanet #travellifestyle #flight #flightattendant #flightcrew #love #fashion #lifestyle #blog #adventure #crew #layover #nyc