PREMINUO ČLAN GRUPE BRONSKI BEAT! Njihova hit pesma je OSVOJILA SVET i postala gej himna (VIDEO)

Bronski, iz Glazgova, rođen je kao Stiv Forest i formirao je grupu 1983. sa pevačem Džimijem Somervilom i kolegom muzičarem Larijem Stajnbačekom.

Sad to hear Steve Bronski has died. He was a talented and a very melodic man. Working with him on songs and the one song that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time. Thanks for the melody Steve. Jimmy x pic.twitter.com/VfxbtZu1Nx