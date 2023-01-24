AKTUELNO

Extra

DRAMATIČNA VEST SA ANTARKTIKA - Ledeni breg veličine Londona odlomio se od pojasa Brant, jedna pojava naslutila tektonski poremećaj! (FOTO+VIDEO)

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Printscreen YouTube/Seeker ||

Veliki ledeni breg veličine gotovo Londona odvojio se od Antarktika, navodi se na sajtu Britiš Antarktik surveja (BAS).

"Ogroman ledeni breg (1.550 kvadratnih kilometara) velik gotovo kao London odlomio se od ledenog pojasa Brant, debljine 150 metara. Ledeni breg se odlomio nakon što su se pukotine koje su se prirodno pojavljivale tokom proteklih nekoliko godina proširile po celom ledenom pojasu, što je dovelo do odlamanja od novog ledenog brega", navodi se na sajtu.

Ledeni breg se odvojio od Antarktika prošle nedelje, a to je drugo veliko pucanje ledenog brega u ovom delu kontinenta u poslednje dve godine. Na glečeru sa kojeg se odlomio ledeni breg nalazi se istraživačka stanica, a naučnici koji se tamo nalaze su saopštili da njihovo područje nije pogođeno.

Prema njihovim rečima, glečer ima složenu strukturu, a posledice odlamanja mogu biti nepredvidive.

Sve promene na glečeru redovno se prate putem specijalnog automatizovanog sistema. Glaciolog iz BAS-a Dominik Hodžson izjavio je da događaj nije povezan sa klimatskim promenama.

#Antarktik

POVEZANE VESTI

Domaći

NJEGOV ULAZAK IZAZVAĆE TEKTONSKI POREMEĆAJ U ZADRUZI! Večeras u Belu kuću stiže ON, spreman da zapali ''logorsku VATRU'' na imanju! Više ništa neće bi

Zadruga

'MENE ĆEŠ OŽENITI!' Maja uverena da će dočekati sudnji dan pored Cara, on joj priredio HLADAN TUŠ: 'Ne razumeš me!' (VIDEO)

Extra

NA SUNCU SE POJAVILA OGROMNA PEGA - Veličine je četiri Zemlje, evo šta to znači (FOTO)

Svet

70 ODSTO VIŠE U ODNOSU NA PRETHODNU SEDMICU! SZO: Kina prijavila veliki skok hospitalizovanih od korone

Svet

SZO: Kina prijavila veliki skok hospitalizovanih od korona virusa

Društvo

U Užicu od danas prijavljivanje za plivanje za Bogojavljenski krst