DRAMATIČNA VEST SA ANTARKTIKA - Ledeni breg veličine Londona odlomio se od pojasa Brant, jedna pojava naslutila tektonski poremećaj! (FOTO+VIDEO)

Veliki ledeni breg veličine gotovo Londona odvojio se od Antarktika, navodi se na sajtu Britiš Antarktik surveja (BAS).

"Ogroman ledeni breg (1.550 kvadratnih kilometara) velik gotovo kao London odlomio se od ledenog pojasa Brant, debljine 150 metara. Ledeni breg se odlomio nakon što su se pukotine koje su se prirodno pojavljivale tokom proteklih nekoliko godina proširile po celom ledenom pojasu, što je dovelo do odlamanja od novog ledenog brega", navodi se na sajtu.

VAST ICEBERG BREAKS OFF NEAR UK ANTARCTIC BASE



A huge iceberg measuring 1,550 square kilometers (598 square miles) has broken off the Antarctic ice shelf near a research station, the British Antarctic Survey has announced. | via Agence France-Presse (AFP) #Antarctic pic.twitter.com/2G8NK6XrIq — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) 24. јануар 2023.

Ledeni breg se odvojio od Antarktika prošle nedelje, a to je drugo veliko pucanje ledenog brega u ovom delu kontinenta u poslednje dve godine. Na glečeru sa kojeg se odlomio ledeni breg nalazi se istraživačka stanica, a naučnici koji se tamo nalaze su saopštili da njihovo područje nije pogođeno.

A new iceberg the size of Greater London has calved from Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf.



Last night, the crack Chasm-1 fully extended through the 150m thick ice - a decade after BAS scientists first detected that cracks in the ice sheet were growing.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/68f0scdPAi — British Antarctic Survey (@BAS_News) 23. јануар 2023.

Prema njihovim rečima, glečer ima složenu strukturu, a posledice odlamanja mogu biti nepredvidive.

A huge iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic. pic.twitter.com/VayLPIMPoh — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) 24. јануар 2023.

Sve promene na glečeru redovno se prate putem specijalnog automatizovanog sistema. Glaciolog iz BAS-a Dominik Hodžson izjavio je da događaj nije povezan sa klimatskim promenama.