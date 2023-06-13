IZDAVAČ POTVRDIO TUŽNE VESTI - Preminuo poznati pisac KORMAK MAKARTI

Njegov izdavač potvrdio je vest o njegovoj smrti za Pablišers vikli.

Cormac McCarthy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who endured decades of obscurity and poverty before film versions of “All the Pretty Horses,” “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road” brought him a wide readership and financial security, has died at 89. https://t.co/4lRQMrLjkU pic.twitter.com/qc9g94OmHG

Najpoznatije njegove knjige su "Nema zemlje za starce", "Put", "Svi ti lepi konji", "Krvavi Meridijan".

Cormac McCarthy, the formidable and reclusive writer of Appalachia and the American Southwest, has died at 89. “All the Pretty Horses,” “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” were among his acclaimed books that explore a world of violence and outsiders. https://t.co/H1hxF3V8eA