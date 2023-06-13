AKTUELNO

IZDAVAČ POTVRDIO TUŽNE VESTI - Preminuo poznati pisac KORMAK MAKARTI

Izvor: Pink.rs/Telegraf.rs, Foto: Wikipedia.org ||

Pisac Kormak Makarti preminuo je danas u svom domu u Santa Feu, u Novom Meksiku, u 89. godini.

Njegov izdavač potvrdio je vest o njegovoj smrti za Pablišers vikli.

Najpoznatije njegove knjige su "Nema zemlje za starce", "Put", "Svi ti lepi konji", "Krvavi Meridijan".

