OGLASILA SE UEFA! Eriksen je stabilno, u toku je zasedanje, a za 10 minuta biće objavljeni svi detalji!

Fudbaler Kristijan Eriksen u stabilnom je stanju, a to je potvrdila i UEFA!

Nakon što je kolabirao u finišu prvog poluvremena, slutilo je na najgore, a po poslednjim informacijama i fotografiji Kristijan Eriksen je u stabilnom stanju i prevežen je u bolnicu! 

Zvaničnici oba tima trenutno zasedaju sa predstavnicima UEFA, a detaljne informacije biće objavljene u 19:45!

