OGLASILA SE UEFA! Eriksen je stabilno, u toku je zasedanje, a za 10 minuta biće objavljeni svi detalji!

Fudbaler Kristijan Eriksen u stabilnom je stanju, a to je potvrdila i UEFA!
Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.— UEFA (@UEFA) 12. јун 2021.
The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.
Nakon što je kolabirao u finišu prvog poluvremena, slutilo je na najgore, a po poslednjim informacijama i fotografiji Kristijan Eriksen je u stabilnom stanju i prevežen je u bolnicu!
#Eriksen żyje!! #tvp pic.twitter.com/qRy7VUM370— mati (@matthiasulewicz) 12. јун 2021.
Zvaničnici oba tima trenutno zasedaju sa predstavnicima UEFA, a detaljne informacije biće objavljene u 19:45!