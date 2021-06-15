AKTUELNO

PRVI SKANDAL NA EURU 2020: Padobranac uleteo na teren i prekinuo derbi! Pogledajte kako je izgledala situacija zbog koje su svi u čudu! (VIDEO)

Izvor: Kurir.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein ||

Prvi skandal na Evropskom prvenstvu. U pitanju je čovek koji je iskoristio duel Nemačke i Francuske na Evropskom prvenstvu u fudbalu da "reklamira" borbu protiv naftnog zagađenja u svetu.

Foto: Tanjug AP/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein

Brzo je izveden van terena, tako da su redari sprečili da se izazove veći haos.

Pogledajte i sami:

