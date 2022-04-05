BILČIK ČESTITAO VUČIĆU: Izvestilac Evropskog parlamenta za Srbiju poručio: Sjajno je što su građani Srbije glasali u velikom broju

Izvestilac Evropskog parlamenta (EP) za Srbiju Vladimir Bilčik čestitao je predsedniku Srbije Aleksandru Vučiću na neverovatnom uspehu na izborima.
On je svoju čestitku podelio putem društvene mreže Tviter.
Great that people voted in large numbers in Serbian elections. Congratulations to @predsednikrs on re-election & to all political parties that will form a more representative 🇷🇸parliament. In @Europarl_EN we are ready to work with 🇷🇸partners on their clear strategic choice for🇪🇺.— Vladimír Bilčík MEP (@VladoBilcik) 05. април 2022.
