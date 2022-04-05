AKTUELNO

Izbori 2022

BILČIK ČESTITAO VUČIĆU: Izvestilac Evropskog parlamenta za Srbiju poručio: Sjajno je što su građani Srbije glasali u velikom broju

Izvor: Pink.rs, Foto: Instagram.com/buducnostsrbijeav ||

Izvestilac Evropskog parlamenta (EP) za Srbiju Vladimir Bilčik čestitao je predsedniku Srbije Aleksandru Vučiću na neverovatnom uspehu na izborima.

On je svoju čestitku podelio putem društvene mreže Tviter.

