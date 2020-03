SVETSKI ŠAMPION U IZOLACIJI! Hamilton uplašen nakon što je bio u društvu supruge kanadskog premijera, koja je POZITIVNA NA KORONU

View this post on Instagram

I know that Coronavirus can make people nervous, but I want to reassure you all to stay calm, not to panic and remember to share some kindness and look after people who need help. Don’t forget that handwashing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. It’s more than just a quick rinse, you need to make sure you are using soap and water and washing for at least 20 seconds.. For official NHS advice visit: www.nhs.uk/coronavirus #coronavirus #COVID19 #NHShandwashchallenge @nhswebsite