Lea je skinula 90 kilograma za dve godine! Ovo su njeni saveti za mršavljenje - jedna stvar je ključna

It’s not just my eyes that were heavier then… all of me was. And I don’t just mean literally. The simplest things were an inconvenience to me. What was easy for others was a burden for me. My heart was heavy knowing I was missing out on so much life. My mind was heavy knowing I was the only one standing in my way. I was weighed down in every way and that weight held me back from so many experiences, relationships, dreams, goals, opportunities, peace, and freedom! It’s never too late to become the person you want to be. It’s never too late to work towards becoming a healthier version of yourself. It’s never too late to change your daily habits. It’s never too late to go after the life you dream of. It’s never too late to invest in yourself. You are worth the time. You are worth the effort. You are worth the energy. You’re worth it all! 💜 #weightlosstransformation #weightlossprogress #naturalweightloss #healthjourney