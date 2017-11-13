AKTUELNO

OVE ČIZME SU PONOVO U TRENDU: Da li biste ih nosile?! (FOTO)

Foto: Pixabay.com

Ovaj komad ponovo postaje izuzetno popularan među damama!

Obradovaće vas vest da se čizme sa punom petom ponovo vraćaju na modnu scenu. Osim što u njima noge izgledaju virtkije i duže, mnogo su udobnije od klasičnih potpetica, pa ih iz tog razloga mnoge žene vole.

Mnogi trendovi su ove sezone doživel ipovratak, pa je tako došao red i na paltforme. Ovaj model će dominirati tokom 2020-te.

Još jedna dobra stvar kod ovog trenda je što se može nositi uz gotovo sve. Sjajno izgleda u kombinaciji sa farmerkama, ali i sa elegantnijim haljinama.

Mnogi dizajneri su uvrstili upravo ovaj udoban model čizama u svoje kolekcije.

U trendu su kako plitki, tako i duboki modeli.

