OVE ČIZME SU PONOVO U TRENDU: Da li biste ih nosile?! (FOTO)

Ovaj komad ponovo postaje izuzetno popularan među damama!
Obradovaće vas vest da se čizme sa punom petom ponovo vraćaju na modnu scenu. Osim što u njima noge izgledaju virtkije i duže, mnogo su udobnije od klasičnih potpetica, pa ih iz tog razloga mnoge žene vole.
View this post on Instagram
Run! The @target boots are on sale today only! They are 30% off making them only $28! These are my fav boot right now! Super comfy with a wedge heel. If you didn’t grab these last time I shared today is the perfect day. Comes in black too. You can shop my look by clicking the link in my bio and then look for this photo. #ltkshoecrush #ltkunder30 #ltksalealert
Mnogi trendovi su ove sezone doživel ipovratak, pa je tako došao red i na paltforme. Ovaj model će dominirati tokom 2020-te.
Još jedna dobra stvar kod ovog trenda je što se može nositi uz gotovo sve. Sjajno izgleda u kombinaciji sa farmerkama, ali i sa elegantnijim haljinama.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday Funday by the lake this evening in the coziest sweater, chunkiest beanie and the chicest leather boots from @thefryecompany! 👉🏻Head to the blog to see why Frye is my go-to boot brand for every occasion, why I prefer shopping on @zappos (hint - there's nothing better than free next day shipping!) AND go check out how epic some of these pics are! ✨{LINK IN BIO}✨ My instagram husband totally killed it with these shots! #InMyFrye #ZapposStyle #sponsored
Mnogi dizajneri su uvrstili upravo ovaj udoban model čizama u svoje kolekcije.
U trendu su kako plitki, tako i duboki modeli.
View this post on Instagram
Rainy days in Paris... via @fashioninmyeyes #rainyday #paris #france #igersbeirut #igerslebanon #wedgeboots #givenchy #givenchybag #skinnyjeans #greycoat #hairbun #like4like #follow4follow #glam #luxury #casualwear #casualstyle #dailywear #dailyoutfit #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #simplechic #minimalismv #streetwearfashion #streetlook #tenueoftheday #styleoftheday #fblogger #styletips #fashionaddict