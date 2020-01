Modni dodatak iz devedesetih je ponovo popularan - mnoge od vas ga još uvek negde čuvaju!

View this post on Instagram

details on the scrunchie launch friday: 🖤 this will be the last launch of the year 🖤 this will be our biggest launch yet 🖤 for every scrunchie purchased, i will be donating $1 to St. Jude, an organization making efforts to end childhood cancer 🖤 we will be selling 3-scrunchie holiday gift packs. there will be two variety packs, each costing $22 🖤 the launch will be at 12:30 pm EST i hope you are all as excited as i am!