Mislili ste da je Mont Everest, a zapravo je OVO najviša planina

It’s (sort of) the first DC snow day of 2020!⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ And no, of course this isn’t Washington, DC. Believe it or not, it’s Hawaiʻi! During a little digital #konmari session, I found these pics from our trek up Mauna Kea from a few years ago. That trip was so special to me, 10 days where I experienced a kind of growth spurt of self-awareness, and I do think the location had everything to do with it. There’s something truly wild about the Big Island, the lack of fences and safety rails invite you to be your most adventurous self while also insisting that you take responsibility for your actions. You want to go peek over the edge? Go for it! No limits! Well, except that the edge might just crumble underneath your feet, so you be the judge of how close you want to get. You’re a grown up. Just do it. Or don’t. You decide. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I came back from that trip and I signed up for my first aerial hoop class. And then I signed up for coaching school, which led me down a crazy path of starting a coaching practice, ultimately becoming an ICF-certified PCC, and leaving my day job. 💖⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Looking ahead to 2020, I feel the urge to shake things up a bit, so I think I’ll set the intention now to make my way back to Hawaiʻi. Maybe to the Big Island, but maybe I should try someplace new? So if you’ve bothered to read down this far and have an opinion on the best Hawaiian island to visit, let me know where and why you love it. ⁣ xoxo⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #Hawaii #bigisland #maunakea #bigislandhawaii #thebigisland #maunakeasnow #snow #mountains #mountainsunset #sunset #clouds #cloudporn #sunsetphotography #cloudphotography #shetravels #seetheworld #travelphotography #visithawaii #explore #wanderlust #summit #maunakeaobservatory #observatory