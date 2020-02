Najviši neboder u Evropi zbog još nečeg upisan među Ginisove rekorde

View this post on Instagram

MODERN SIGHT OF PETERSBURG The one and only Lakhta Center It is situated in the historical centre of Primorsky region, in Lakhta. Thanks to its location, the building is considered the most northern skyscraper in the world. It is also the highest building in Saint Petersburg and the second highest one in Europe. It gives away the leading position to the Ostankino Tower in Moscow. The Center is 462 m high, which equals to 87 floors. The tower is well seen from the sea, so it serves as a so-called lighthouse for those travelling to Saint Petersburg by ship. Most likely, Lakhta center is the first sight of St Petersburg one sees when travelling to the Northern capital of Russia on a cruise liner.