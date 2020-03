Pogledajte 4 stajlinga u kojima ćete izgledati kao milion dolara - Ovako se nosi najženstveniji komad sezone! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

💐Ready for Spring 💐but this weather is not doin’ it for me... as you can see from how flat my hair is here 🤣 I hope y’all had a great Wednesday! Linking up this outfit plus a few other cute pleated skirts all under $40! 👉🏼 http://liketk.it/2KyRu @liketoknow.it #liketkit #LTKunder50 #LTKsalealert #LTKstyletip #pinkpleatedskirt #pleatedskirt #denimjacket #floral #hmxme #springstyle #girlyoutfits #girlythings 📷 @cbarronjr