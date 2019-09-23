Kao iz filma: Ovo se zove seoski turizam

Upoznavanje sela u Engleskoj pomoći će vam da se upoznate sa istorijom, ali i s "pravim engleskim karakterom" koji se veoma razlikuje od onog u velikim gradovima poput Londona.
Ukoliko ste i vi od onih koji bi voleli da barem na trenutak dožive srednji vek, život na selu kakav ste toliko puta videli na filmu, u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu postoji nekoliko zanimljivih sela koja odišu istorijom i britanskim šarmom
Snoushil, mesto neobične zbirke
Smešteno na području brežuljaka Kotsvoldsa, Snoushil u grofoviji Gločesteršir je zeleno mestašce popunjeno kamenim kućicama, čiji drevni šarm popunjava zanimljiva viktorijanska crkva. Ovo britansko selo je poznato po prekrasnim poljima lavande i obližnjem posedu Snoushil Manor, zbirci ekscentričnog Čarlsa Vejda. Neobična kolekcija igračaka, nameštaja, muzičkih i ostalih predmeta ovog poznatog arhitekte, pesnika i kolekcionara otvorena je za posetitioce.
View this post on Instagram
Is there anything better than a wooden gate in the countryside? I think not. Ok maybe roast dinners and large mugs of tea. But still, I do love a wooden gate. This one leads to the prettiest church (in my opinion) in the Cotswolds. . If you ever get fed up with the 21st century I would recommend getting yourself to Snowshill. Preferably in the winter because you will more than likely be the only person here. There is a pub, a Manor House, church, and cottages galore. The most modern thing here other than cars on people’s driveways is the telephone box in the centre of the village ☎️ . These telephone boxes date back to 1926, sadly technology got in the way of their greatness and there was no longer much of a need for them. These telephone boxes were then ripped away and scrapped, there were even telephone box graveyards! However, as we all get a little bit sick of the modern day, these telephone boxes are making a big comeback. Inside these red iron boxes you may find coffee shops, library’s, defibrillators, phone repair shops, and in some rare instances you might actually find a telephone! . So what do you think? Do you think these small Snippets of history should be preserved or should we stop being so nostalgic? Dan Snow, a historian stated “We are obsessed with the old, and that’s because our experience of the modern world has been bruising”. I don’t think I’ve heard anything more true. I think of many fairly recent inventions... mobile phones that have destroyed our ability to socialise face to face. Social media that has left so many young people in society lost and confused. Mass tourism that has destroyed cultures, countries and oceans. iPods that have closed us off to the rest of the world when we have our headphones in. It’s all a bit scary to me 👻
Grasmer, rodno mesto poznatog pesnika
Seoce Grasmer bilo je dom pesniku prezimena kakvo bi svaki pesnik poželeo, Vilijam Vordsvort (Wordsworth). Selo je smešteno u grofoviji Kumbrija, a unutar planinskog područja Lejk distrikta. Ovo se simpatično selo ponosi nagrađivanom poslastičarnicom The Chocolate Cottage, ali i svetski poznatom prodavnicom medenjaka i biskvita sa đumbirom Sarah Nelson's Grasmere Gingerbread. Inače, planinsko područje Lejk dstrikt, zvano još i Lejklend, poznato je po zapanjujućoj lepoti prirode.
Maushol, mišja rupa
Britansko selo Maushol veoma zanimljivog imena koje u prevodu znači "mišja rupa", sa svojim lavirintom uskih uličica i prolaza jedno je od najlepših sela u Kornvolu, grofoviji na jugoistoku Engleske. Lokalne gostionice obiluju svežom ribom i školjkama, a mesto je poznato po tome što je svakog decembra njegova luka ukrašena zapanjujućom božićnom dekoracijom.