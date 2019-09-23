Kao iz filma: Ovo se zove seoski turizam

View this post on Instagram

Is there anything better than a wooden gate in the countryside? I think not. Ok maybe roast dinners and large mugs of tea. But still, I do love a wooden gate. This one leads to the prettiest church (in my opinion) in the Cotswolds. . If you ever get fed up with the 21st century I would recommend getting yourself to Snowshill. Preferably in the winter because you will more than likely be the only person here. There is a pub, a Manor House, church, and cottages galore. The most modern thing here other than cars on people’s driveways is the telephone box in the centre of the village ☎️ . These telephone boxes date back to 1926, sadly technology got in the way of their greatness and there was no longer much of a need for them. These telephone boxes were then ripped away and scrapped, there were even telephone box graveyards! However, as we all get a little bit sick of the modern day, these telephone boxes are making a big comeback. Inside these red iron boxes you may find coffee shops, library’s, defibrillators, phone repair shops, and in some rare instances you might actually find a telephone! . So what do you think? Do you think these small Snippets of history should be preserved or should we stop being so nostalgic? Dan Snow, a historian stated “We are obsessed with the old, and that’s because our experience of the modern world has been bruising”. I don’t think I’ve heard anything more true. I think of many fairly recent inventions... mobile phones that have destroyed our ability to socialise face to face. Social media that has left so many young people in society lost and confused. Mass tourism that has destroyed cultures, countries and oceans. iPods that have closed us off to the rest of the world when we have our headphones in. It’s all a bit scary to me 👻