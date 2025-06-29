TRIK ZA BORBU PROTIV POSPANOSTI! Pogledajte ovaj video i sve će vam biti jasno!

☝🏼If you’re feeling drowsy, fatigued, this is the reset button to stimulate alertness. ☝🏼If you have a lot of sinus congestion, this will open up the nasal passages. ☝🏼If you suffer from acute back pain, this will help ease the pain to help you move. ☝🏼If you want to wake up your boo from a deep sleep, this is the one. 😈 💦 Acupuncture point DU26 (Shui Gou (水溝)) aka “water trough” has historically been used to revive consciousness from fainting in emergency situations. (Yes, my eyes were watering after recording this video) 🥹 #syncope #drowsy #backpainrelief #sinuscongestion #alertness #fatigue #acupressure #chinesemedicine