AKTUELNO

Lifestyle

TRIK ZA BORBU PROTIV POSPANOSTI! Pogledajte ovaj video i sve će vam biti jasno!

Izvor: krstarica, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Ukoliko imate problem da se razbudite brzo ili vas odjednom obuzme pospanost kad joj vreme nije, ovo će vas rešiti muka, a reč je o stimulisanju tačke na licu ili akupunkturi.

Eilin Li, akupunkturološkinja iz Konektikata, tvrdi da bi trik za borbu protiv pospanosti i umora mogao biti jednostavniji nego što mislite. Ona savetuje da pritisnete „dugme za restart“ između nosa i gornje usne kako biste se razbudili u 20 sekundi.

U videu na TikToku demonstrirala je kako da aktivirate akupunkturnu tačku poznatu kao DU-26.

@anew.acu

☝🏼If you’re feeling drowsy, fatigued, this is the reset button to stimulate alertness. ☝🏼If you have a lot of sinus congestion, this will open up the nasal passages. ☝🏼If you suffer from acute back pain, this will help ease the pain to help you move. ☝🏼If you want to wake up your boo from a deep sleep, this is the one. 😈 💦 Acupuncture point DU26 (Shui Gou (水溝)) aka “water trough” has historically been used to revive consciousness from fainting in emergency situations. (Yes, my eyes were watering after recording this video) 🥹 #syncope #drowsy #backpainrelief #sinuscongestion #alertness #fatigue #acupressure #chinesemedicine

♬ Virgen - Adolescent's Orquesta

Autor: D.B.

#dugme

#restart

POVEZANE VESTI

Lifestyle

Ustali ste umorni i pospani? Pritisnite 'dugme za restart', progledaćete za 20 sekundi (VIDEO)

Lifestyle

Bez imalo muke: Genijalan trik za peglanje košulje olakšaće vam život (VIDEO)

Lifestyle

Da li ste probali pirinač salatu? Pravi praznik za vaša čula i nepce

Lifestyle

Recept za savršeno ukusnu POSNU PROJU: Brzo se pravi a još brže jede, trik je u ovom sastojku

Lifestyle

Recept za švajcarski sos - toliko je ukusan da vam neće trebati drugi prilog

Društvo

HELP TIM - Novi sistem medicinske podrške u Srbiji! Mitrović objavio sjajne vesti: Evo kako možete pomoći najbližima u nevolji (VIDEO)