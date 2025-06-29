TRIK ZA BORBU PROTIV POSPANOSTI! Pogledajte ovaj video i sve će vam biti jasno!

Ukoliko imate problem da se razbudite brzo ili vas odjednom obuzme pospanost kad joj vreme nije, ovo će vas rešiti muka, a reč je o stimulisanju tačke na licu ili akupunkturi.
Eilin Li, akupunkturološkinja iz Konektikata, tvrdi da bi trik za borbu protiv pospanosti i umora mogao biti jednostavniji nego što mislite. Ona savetuje da pritisnete „dugme za restart“ između nosa i gornje usne kako biste se razbudili u 20 sekundi.
U videu na TikToku demonstrirala je kako da aktivirate akupunkturnu tačku poznatu kao DU-26.
@anew.acu
☝🏼If you’re feeling drowsy, fatigued, this is the reset button to stimulate alertness. ☝🏼If you have a lot of sinus congestion, this will open up the nasal passages. ☝🏼If you suffer from acute back pain, this will help ease the pain to help you move. ☝🏼If you want to wake up your boo from a deep sleep, this is the one. 😈 💦 Acupuncture point DU26 (Shui Gou (水溝)) aka “water trough” has historically been used to revive consciousness from fainting in emergency situations. (Yes, my eyes were watering after recording this video) 🥹 #syncope #drowsy #backpainrelief #sinuscongestion #alertness #fatigue #acupressure #chinesemedicine♬ Virgen - Adolescent's Orquesta
Autor: D.B.