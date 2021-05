TEŽAK UDARAC ZA ROLAN GAROS: Treći reket sveta propušta Grend slem u Parizu!

Treća igračica sveta je povredila list leve noge u meču sa Anđelik Kerber na turniru u Rimu i neće biti spremna za Grend slem u Parizu.

It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @rolandgarros this year. Unfortunately the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short. Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but pic.twitter.com/XiGJxAJMOp