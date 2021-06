Srpski as je reket kojim je osvojio 19. grend slem titulu poklonio jednom dečaku, a on je bio toliko oduševljen da je ta scena obišla ceo svet.

Đokovića su na konferenciji za medije pitali ko je taj dečak.

I just asked Djokovic about this. He said he did not know the boy but he had heard the boy had been supporting him throughout the match, even offering him detailed tactics. Djokovic said if anyone deserved the racket after the final, it was him. https://t.co/l0d8XBvAnP