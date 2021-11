VELIKA TUGA ZA FORMULU 1! Preminuo legendarni vlasnik F1 tima: 'SVIMA ĆE NEDOSTAJATI' (FOTO)

Legendarni vlasnik F1 tima Vilijams, Frenk Vilijams, preminuo je u 80. godini života.

Svi ljubitelji Formule 1 i te kako dobro znaju za ekipu Vilijamsa i nekima je čak omiljeni tim u najbržem karavanu sveta.

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams



His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1



To know him was an inspiration and privilege



He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK