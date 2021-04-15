AKTUELNO

Politika

EVROPSKA BANKA ZA OBNOVU I RAZVOJ SE ZAHVALILA VUČIĆU: Hvala na rođendanskim čestitkama (VIDEO)

Izvor: Pink.rs, Foto: Tanjug/Sava Radovanović ||

Evropska banka za obnovu i razvoj zahvalila se putem Tvitera tvitera predsedniku Srbije Aleksandru Vučiću na rođendanskim čestitkama i lepim željama.

Thank you @avucic for your birthday greetings! Serbia and @EBRD have achieved so much together already. And there is much more we can do in the years ahead. €6.6 billion invested to date and more on the way.....
Hvala @avucic na rođendanskim čestitkama! Srbija i EBRD već su postigli toliko toga zajedno. I još mnogo toga možemo učiniti u godinama koje dolaze. Do danas uloženo 6,6 milijardi evra, a i još će .....

#Aleksandar Vučić

#EBRD

#čestitka

POVEZANE VESTI

Politika

BANJALUKA DODELILA KLJUČ GRADA VUČIĆU! Zvaćemo i Đokovića da primi priznanje!

Politika

Vulin: Zahvaljujući predsedniku Vučiću, Srbi postali jedinstven politički narod

Društvo

DRŽAVA SRBIJA SVE VIŠE ULAŽE U RAZVOJ SELA: U Mionici održana tribina "Poljoprivreda za budućnost"

Društvo

SJAJNE VESTI: Svetska banka povećala prognozu privrednog rasta Srbije!

Svet

Kratka poruka prodata za 2,9 miliona dolara

Auto/Tech

PROVERAVATE INSTAGRAM, TVITER I FEJSBUK NA SVAKIH POLA SATA? Evo da li ste 'zavisnik' od društvenih mreža!