'PROŠLOST NE MOŽEMO PROMENITI, ALI MORAMO DA MENJAMO BUDUĆNOST' Predsednik Vučić se oglasio povodom 30 godina od zločina u Srebrenici

Predsednik Srbije Aleksandar Vučić oglasio se danas na društvenoj mreži X povodom 30 godina od zločina u Srebrenici i istakao da prošlost ne možemo da promenimo, ali da moramo da promenimo budućnost.

- Danas se navršava 30 godina od strašnog zločina u Srebrenici. Prošlost ne možemo promeniti, ali moramo promeniti budućnost. Još jednom, u ime građana Srbije, izražavam saučešće porodicama bošnjačkih žrtava, uveren da se sličan zločin nikada više neće ponoviti - napisao je Vučić.

Today marks thirty years since the terrible crime in Srebrenica was committed. We cannot change the past, but we must change the future. Once again, on behalf of the citizens of Serbia, I express my condolences to the families of the Bosniak victims, confident that a similar…