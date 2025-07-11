AKTUELNO

'PROŠLOST NE MOŽEMO PROMENITI, ALI MORAMO DA MENJAMO BUDUĆNOST' Predsednik Vučić se oglasio povodom 30 godina od zločina u Srebrenici

Izvor: Pink.rs, Foto: Tanjug/MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ ||

Predsednik Srbije Aleksandar Vučić oglasio se danas na društvenoj mreži X povodom 30 godina od zločina u Srebrenici i istakao da prošlost ne možemo da promenimo, ali da moramo da promenimo budućnost.

- Danas se navršava 30 godina od strašnog zločina u Srebrenici. Prošlost ne možemo promeniti, ali moramo promeniti budućnost. Još jednom, u ime građana Srbije, izražavam saučešće porodicama bošnjačkih žrtava, uveren da se sličan zločin nikada više neće ponoviti - napisao je Vučić.

Autor: Pink.rs

