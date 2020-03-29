AKTUELNO

OVO DO SADA NISTE IMALI PRILIKE DA VIDITE Princ Vilijam i Kejt Midlton pokazali unutrašnjost svoje palate, a jedan detalj je ZAČUDIO SVET! (FOTO)

I oni su u samoizolaciji!

Princ Vilijam i njegova supruga Kejt Midlton, vojvotkinja od Kembridža, poštuju propisane mere, te svoje kraljevske dužnosti trenutno obavljaju samo iz svoje palate, u samoizolaciji. 

Njih dvoje su sada sa svetom podelili kako izgleda unutrašnjost prostorija iz kojih obavljaju poslove, a ono što je mnoge iznenadilo jeste činjenica oni nemaju preterano mnogo moderne tehnologije, a na stolu su im uglavnom fascikle.

Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.

Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Kembridža redovno su u kontaktu sa organizacijama koje se bave time da reše probleme sa kojima se svet suočava u ovim teškim vremenima.

