DRAMA Glumac završio na intenzivnoj nezi, sumnja se na koronu! Njegova žena priznala:"Loše mu je već neko vreme..."

Četrdesetjednogodišnji glumac Nik Kordero trenutno se nalazi na Intenzivnoj nezi nakon što mu je dikagnostifikovana upala pluća, a sumnja se da ima koronavirus.
Loše vesti s javnošću podelila je njegova supruga Amanda Klots, koja je od pratilaca na Instagramu tražila da se mole za njega.
- Moj dragi muž treba vaše molitve, molim vas. Niku je loše već neko vreme, a prošle nedelje su nam rekli da je upala pluća. Nažalost, mislimo da je dijagnoza bila pogrešna, pa čekamo da čujemo da li je zapravo u pitanju Covid-19. - napisala je supruga poznatog glumca.
We’ve gone through so much change in the last year. Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure. During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear. I love you @amandakloots. Happy Valentines Day. ❤️💫
