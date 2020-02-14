DRAMA Glumac završio na intenzivnoj nezi, sumnja se na koronu! Njegova žena priznala:"Loše mu je već neko vreme..."

AKTUELNO

Četrdesetjednogodišnji glumac Nik Kordero trenutno se nalazi na Intenzivnoj nezi nakon što mu je dikagnostifikovana upala pluća, a sumnja se da ima koronavirus.

Loše vesti s javnošću podelila je njegova supruga Amanda Klots, koja je od pratilaca na Instagramu tražila da se mole za njega.

- Moj dragi muž treba vaše molitve, molim vas. Niku je loše već neko vreme, a prošle nedelje su nam rekli da je upala pluća. Nažalost, mislimo da je dijagnoza bila pogrešna, pa čekamo da čujemo da li je zapravo u pitanju Covid-19. - napisala je supruga poznatog glumca.

