DRAMA Glumac završio na intenzivnoj nezi, sumnja se na koronu! Njegova žena priznala:"Loše mu je već neko vreme..."

View this post on Instagram

We’ve gone through so much change in the last year. Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure. During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear. I love you @amandakloots. Happy Valentines Day. ❤️💫