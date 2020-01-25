MADONA OBJAVILA DIRLJIV SNIMAK SA ULICA ITALIJE: Ovo ju je oduševilo! Humanost i dalje POSTOJI! (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot. As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled. Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding. 🙏🏼.