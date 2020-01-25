AKTUELNO

Showbiz

MADONA OBJAVILA DIRLJIV SNIMAK SA ULICA ITALIJE: Ovo ju je oduševilo! Humanost i dalje POSTOJI! (VIDEO)

Izvor: Pink.rs, Foto: Tanjug AP/Evan Agostini ||

Ovaj prizor ju je potpuno razoružao!

Kraljica popa Madona je na svom Instagram profilu podelila jedan dirljiv video-snimak sa scenama iz Italije, gde su postavljene "korpe solidarnosti", u koje građani mogu da ostave obrok i na taj način da pomognu najugroženijima. 

View this post on Instagram

I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot. As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled. Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding. 🙏🏼.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

- Italijo, Bog te blagoslovio - napisala je pevačica u opisu snimka koji je podelila na društvenoj mreži Instagram.

pročitajte još

DRAMA Glumac završio na intenzivnoj nezi, sumnja se na koronu! Njegova žena priznala:"Loše mu je već neko vreme..."

Autor: Pink.rs

#Madona

POVEZANE VESTI

Domaći

GOGA BESNA KAO RIS! Došla u Srbiju sa sinom i sad ne može da napusti stan zbog ovoga! Sve je zakrčeno! (FOTO)

Showbiz

ŠOK SELFI! Madona se uslikala gola u toaletu! (FOTO)

Showbiz

OVO JU JE VINULO U ZVEZDE: Šeron objavila snimak sa audicije za film 'Niske strasti' (VIDEO)

Zadruga

ŠOK! Nekoliko sati pred LUDU ŽURKU zadrugari uradili nešto NEOČEKIVANO! Muk u Šimanovcima! (VIDEO)

Zadruga

TRESE SE BELA KUĆA! Goca Džehverović ušla u "Zadrugu", odmah nastao HAOS (VIDEO)

Domaći

Pevačica objavila selfi bez šminke i otkrila RAZLOG SVOJE SREĆE! (FOTO)
'